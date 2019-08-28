Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off

You might see a few more men wearing pink around the city come October thanks to the 2019 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

Tuesday night, this year's participants gathered to kick off this years campaign to fight breast cancer. Eighteen men are fundraising this year, pledging to each raise over $2,500 each, and wear pink everyday throughout October.

While Real Men Wear Pink is a national campaign, the Knoxville event is in it's fifth year, helping to raise awareness and funds to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

This year our own Harry Sullivan is representing WVLT in the campaign. If you would like to donate to the 2019 Real Men Wear Pink Knoxville campaign, or to see who else is participating, click here

