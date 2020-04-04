Realtors create a new curbside system for closings

First Priority Title got creative when it came to property closings during this time of social distancing.

File Image. / (Canva)

The business is offering curbside closings for buyers and sellers to be able to get more information.

"I have never seen anything like this before but we are just doing what we can to accommodate everyone," said Kristi Maddox, owner of First Priority Title.

Maddox explains that title companies are essential because of their connection to banks.

