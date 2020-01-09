Recent Iran attacks take toll on some East Tennessee families

It was hard to understand what it meant for co-workers to raise the American flag outside Realty Executives Associates in Maryville. On the inside, the reason was clear.

Jackie Mills' is one of the realtors and she's learning how to be a new military mom after her son finished Air Force training in August.

"It was probably one of the most heartbreaking, but yet most proud moments of my life," Mills said.

She grew up in a military household and ran one with her veteran husband. After recent attacks against U.S., her thoughts were different.

"It's always in the back of your mind that someone could be visiting your front door. It's there for me as a mom now," Mills said.

She got some comfort from her co-workers and, in-turn, showed the same support to her closest co-worker, Janetta Mujoli.

Mujoli took her The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test a couple of days ago and passed. That means she will be serving in the military soon.

"My dad was talking to me and was like are you sure you want to do this, especially everything that's going right now. I was like, I've never been more sure," Mujoli said.

Mills said she was proud of Mujoli for her will to serve a country where she was once considered a refugee. Though her concerns clearly lingered, she said she believes Mujoli, her son and all military men and women are in good hands.

"I feel so confident in how they trained them after having been to basic training and his training will continue," Mills said.

Support walked all through their halls, and Mills said the support should go beyond their workplace.

"Even if you can get in like a book club, military writing club and get people (who are deployed) names and send them letters and let them know how much you support them and thank them," Mills said.

