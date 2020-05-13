Nurse appreciation week highlighting recent LMU nursing grad

It's an exciting time to be a college graduate and a bit of a scary time too if you're a graduating nurse in the healthcare field.

Jennifer Watson said she’s always wanted to be a nurse. In December she walked across the stage with Heather King, Jessie Ramage, and the rest of their classmates at Lincoln Memorial's School of Nursing.

They say they had great schooling, but nothing could have prepared them for how their jobs have changed because of this pandemic.

"I think you have to have something in you that not everybody has it’s more than just checking boxes and popping pills you have to immediately become someone’s best friend," said Jennifer.

"In school, they taught us all of this stuff about processing, infection control, PPE... then we actually had an issue come out and a huge medical pandemic happened it’s like no no we’re not gonna do that way," said Jennifer.

The hospitals they work for adjusted to the changing pandemic and so did they.

"Wearing the same mask for seven days and keeping it in a paper bag I never learned that in nursing school," said Jennifer.

They worry about their families being at a higher risk because of their jobs.

"My husband meets me in the garage with clean clothes and I take a bath in the garage so I don’t have to go in the house because I don’t want to run the risk of spreading anything to my children or my husband," said Heather.

They say this field is a calling and they’re happy serving their community. Jessie says the best way you can thank them is by staying healthy and distanced.

"Just being appreciative and understanding that us nurses are not trying to keep you away from your family, but we do want you to be safe and we don't want more people in the hospital," said Jessie.

They say some of their patients' family members have sent cupcakes, cakes, and Large snack packs.

We’ve been collecting your thank you’s for them on the WVLT Facebook page and they say those simple thank you messages keep them going.

