Recent survey shows business and community leaders cautious about reopening

A recent poll shows the Knoxville community and business leaders are cautious about reopening. A majority expect more shutdowns in the future.

Empty Market Square / Source: (WVLT)

The Knoxville Power Poll is a statewide survey based in Nashville. Compass Knox is the local partner for it. Jesse Mayshark with Compass Knox said they wanted to get a feel for how people making the reopening decisions felt about it.

"It was interesting that in Knoxville, a little more than half said they weren't comfortable yet going back to restaurant and sitting down. Statewide that number was more around 60 percent. So that shows you that for people who are really paying attention and who are thinking carefully about all this they're still being really cautious. The state and local guidelines are saying okay you can go back and do these things but that doesn't necessarily mean that people are immediately going to be comfortable just going back to what we used to call normal," said Mayshark.

The poll surveyed 312 Knoxvillians, 109 responded. The survey was done statewide.

"Typically you do see a different and a lot of times we're talking about more so political issues so you can see these predictable differences... the bigger cities tend to be a little more liberal politically than the rural areas. In this case we really didn't see those kinds of differences. Which tells you as much as there has been a politicization of some of the issues around the pandemic. For people who are studying this and paying attention it's not really a political issue."

Knoxville Power Poll percentages are listed first, followed by statewide responses in parentheses:

How has the COVID-19 crisis-affected revenues at your business, nonprofit agency or other organization?

A significant negative effect: 54.13% (45.38%)

A slightly negative effect: 25.69% (34.88%)

No effect at all: 8.26% (7.5%)

Not applicable: 11.93% (12.25%)

When will you feel comfortable opening or resuming full on-site operations at your business or organization?

Right now: 34.86% (23.75%)

Only when certain parameters are achieved (such as declining number of cases, expiration of all shelter in place guidelines, wide availability of testing): 38.53% (45.75%)

We will probably continue indefinitely with staggered workflows coming into the office, telecommuting, etc.: 26.61% (30.5%)

Would you feel safe dining in a restaurant today?

Yes: 46.79% (38.88%)

No: 53.21% (61.13%)

Even after this shutdown is over, do you think people in Tennessee can expect more shutdowns (full or partial) for some period of time because of ups and downs in the transmission of the virus?

Yes: 77.98% (78%)

No: 22.02% (22%)

Which crowd-heavy activity will you wait for the longest to return to?

Sporting events: 19.27% (23.5%)

Airline travel: 36.70% (28.13%)

Live concerts or shows: 28.44% (31.38%)

Movie theaters: 11.93% (13.75%)

Religious services: 3.67% (3.25%)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

