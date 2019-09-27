Record Highs on a busy 'bye' weekend

It's not football time in Tennessee this weekend. The Volunteers football team is on a bye week, before taking on the Georgia Bulldogs.

You know what that means: wedding halls are booked, car shows are packed, and special events are shutting down streets across the region. Get ready for a busy weekend.

But will the weather hold as record heat bubbles up yet again? After all, we did just see fairly widespread rain Thursday and more fog and sprinkles were around Friday.

Let's start in Knoxville at the Greek Fest. It's at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and runs Friday through Sunday.

It will be really hot, even later Friday evening, as you make your way to the church. The same applies for high school Football Friday, where game-time temperatures should hang in the 80s through the third quarter. No, it certainly doesn't feel like fall!

Onto the foothills and mountains, where pumpkin patches and corn mazes are opening, and leaves are beginning to drop. The only problem: those leaves are falling too early because they've been too dry.

In Townsend Friday and Saturday, you can check out the always-popular Fall Festival & Old Timers Day. There is a slightly better chance of rain during Saturday afternoon, especially in the Smokies.

At Ober Gatlinburg, temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, compared with the Valley's floor. There will be a few showers in the mountains Friday and Saturday, though a few less Sunday. Highs should be in the lower 80s on the peak.

Meanwhile, in Knoxville, signs point to Saturday as the 'next best' chance of rain until we hit next Thursday. Don't let it deter you from heading outside. There's a lot happening!

Start the weekend at Pedal Jam with a bike ride. The best time to hit the greenways is early in the day. It's going to be very humid, and pretty hot. The rain chance is also at a minimum early.

Even if we do squeeze out a few much-needed showers around Scruffy City, one way to stay dry is under the Jackson overpass. That's where you'll find the Old City's Oktoberfest.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Hola Fest takes over Market Square in downtown Knoxville. With the intense humidity, it will be in the 80s until around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Hola continues Sunday, as we only bottom out near 70. The record high is in serious jeopardy Sunday, along with Monday and Tuesday. That could have you, and your dogs, wanting to limit your time outside Sunday. On that note, the 2nd Annual Running of the Weiners gets underway Sunday in 4th and Gill. There are seven levels of Dachshund races, but it will be in the 90s on the pavement!

List of weekend events, in no particular order:

*Pedal Jam at Ijams and Suttree Landing Park

*Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest at Smokies Stadium. UT legend Johnny Majors will be there.

*Old City Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon

*Fried Pickle fest

*Townsend Fall Festival

*Walk To Defeat ALS

*Hola Fest

*Greek Fest

*Ober Gatlinburg Oktoberfest

*Travis Tritt concert

