CCAHT fights human trafficking with powerful message, record donations

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, CCAHT, raised $50,000, a record amount of money for its annual fundraiser, held at Jackson Terminal on October 17, 2019. Perhaps more valuable though, was the message event organizers shared that night.

CCAHT aimed to highlight the reality of human trafficking, which affects all parts of East Tennessee, including places like Farragut and Bearden. A spokesperson said traffickers are typically family members, friends or romantic partners of their victims. Sadly, experts said it's not uncommon for East Tennessee mothers or parents to traffic their own children in order to support a drug habit or addiction.

The coalition, which serves all areas of upper East Tennessee, offers a variety of services to help communities identify and respond to human trafficking.

It also provides clients and survivors with emergency shelter, legal aid, transportation, case management, medical care, therapy, workforce development and much more.

Since 2015, CCAHT has reached more than 350 survivors of human trafficking across East Tennessee.

Donations raised through the coalition's 'Today I Rise' fundraiser will help continue those services.

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara served as master of ceremonies. Board President Doctor Joe Childs provided opening remarks, the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus provided entertainment, and Executive Director Kate Trudell shared all the ways donations help fight modern-day slavery.

