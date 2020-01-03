Record growth expected for Sevier County

Sevier County is on track for another record-breaking year for tourism. Good for jobs and tax dollars, but bad for people who want to create new opportunities in the county.

Traffic continues to pour into Sevier County for fall. (Source: Kyle Grainger, WVLT )

The last week of 2019 was a good example of the entire year in Sevier County. The only way to describe it: record-breaking.

“The week between Christmas and New Year’s was a sell-out for us as you know seeing the traffic. I talked to a lot of our business partners and the theaters were doing 4 shows a day,” said Leon Downey, Director of Tourism in Pigeon Forge. “Every time I went by Dollywood, and I experienced it with my family, they were in overflow. So I think we’re going to finish the year with it’ll be the sixth year in a row we’ll be over $1 billion.”

That six-year trend started when Pigeon Forge hit a record $1 billion in revenue. When the final numbers come in, Downey expects a new record.

Pigeon Forge’s gross receipts are up 8% for 2019 at the latest count. The biggest winner for 2019 amusements up 15 %. Which the city credits expansions at several area attractions, including Dollywood and their largest expansion ever with Wildwood Grove.

“I think a lot of it has to do with Wildwood Grove. But it also has to do with the great festivals that we have with Great Pumpkin Luminights and Christmas,” said Dollywood Spokesperson Pete Owens. “when the area invests we think it helps us as well. DreamMore was a great investment for us in 2015 it’s been a tremendous addition to our portfolio of properties, and it helped solidify us as a destination.”

Gatlinburg and Sevierville both report increases across the board for tax revenues.

Gatlinburg's city finance director says revenue is up 15.62% for the year. Sevierville is looking at a 3% increase for this year.

As the largest employer in the county and the state’s largest ticketed attraction, Dollywood saw more people than ever come through the gates.

But if expansion is what lead to this growth, there’s a problem, nearly everyone who wants a job in the county has one creating a challenge for expanding businesses.

“You walk into a restaurant and you see all the seats and they may not understand, ‘well I don’t have enough servers and dishwasher’s,’ and that’s where our customer service levels can plummet a little bit if we don’t take care of our customers,” said Downey.

Challenges he says they are working to correct in 2020.

We expect a final report in February at the state of the city address.

