Record heat continues most of this week

This morning is mostly clear, but we have areas of fog developing. We're starting the day around 70 degrees, with higher elevations in the mid-60s to low 70s in parts of the Valley.

We have a beautiful day, but it is HOT. We're aimed at a high of 94 degrees, and the humidity makes it feel about 4 degrees warmer. (Seasonable for Knoxville is 77, and the record high for this date is 91 degrees set in 1941.)

We have a mostly sunny day, with a few more clouds and isolated showers and storms popping up again. With only a few pop-ups, they're also more likely to develop along our elevation changes.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a light breeze, and a low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday is aimed at a high of 93 degrees, with a partly cloudy view and isolated rain and storms.

Wednesday will also likely break the record, as we head for a high of 94 degrees. We'll have a mostly sunny day, with a 10% coverage of our area in pop-up rain and storms.

Thursday is the last day of this heat wave, in the mid 90s with isolated rain and storms.

We'll have highs closer to 80 start Friday! A much needed break from heat, but rain is still limited until a few more showers late Sunday to Monday of next week.

