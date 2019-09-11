Record heat, plus "feels like" temperatures near 100°

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is in effect Thursday and Friday afternoons, with temperatures near records and humidity making it feel even hotter.

The heat has been building this week. We've lost the cooler, comfortable mornings. We now even start the day with temperatures closer to 10 degrees above the average low. Knoxville's seasonable low is 62 degrees.

The afternoon hours are the hottest. If you're going to be outside aim for the morning hours, as the evenings do not cool quickly, even with an earlier sunset.

We have highs in the mid to upper 90s the rest of this week. When you factor in the humidity, it feels about 5 degrees warmer in the shade. This puts the heat index, or the feels like temperatures, around 100 to 105 degrees!

Practice heat safety on days like these. If you're working outside, be sure you're staying hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check on the elderly and those without air conditioning. If you're outside, limit strenuous activities. Of course, NEVER leave kids or pets in vehicles.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live, plus where isolated storms could pop-up and provide cooling for a lucky few.

