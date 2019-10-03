Record shops gaining a new wave of popularity in East Tennessee

Lost and Found Records is a local record store that has existed for 29 years, outliving its chain-owned competitors.

"Not necessarily looking for anything in particular, it just kind of finds them," said Maria Armstrong.

She explains that there are simply too many records to count in her collection, but with the new clientele coming in for vinyl, records should be selling.

"We have young boys in here, 8 to 9 years old looking for AC/DC records. We have a lot of college kids looking for college rock stuff. Of course, we have older clientele looking for 60's records. Records are just fun," said Armstrong.

That fun is what keeps both the business and the tunes humming.

Even though records are coming back, they still have the internet to compete with.

Armstong explains all you really need is a turntable and a good record to get going.

