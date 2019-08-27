Records: Six KPD officer involved shootings in three years

According to records from the Knoxville Police Department, there have been six shootings involving KPD officers since 2017.

In 2019, there were two deadly officer-involved shootingsincluding one on Monday. Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man.

In January, one man died after KPD officers shot him when he allegedly drove his vehicle toward police who were approaching him on foot.

In 2018 two people died as a result of officer-involved shootings.

Officers say one woman died after she allegedly charged at officers with a knife in January. No officers were injured during that incident.

Another man died in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain City in December 2018. An investigation determined that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two people were injured in non-fatal officer-involved shootings in 2017.

One man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting an officer. The officer was treated for his injuries at UT Medical Center in November 2017.

The other 2017 incident happened in November. Shots were fired, but no one was hit.

