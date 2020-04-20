Recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma to help current patients

The American Red Cross, in coordination with the FDA, issued a call to people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma to help current patients.

Convalescent plasma is an antibody-rich product made from blood donated by people who have recovered from the disease caused by the virus and is a potentially life-saving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Lela Hollabaugh, an attorney and recovered COVID-19 patient, donated plasma at the American Red Cross in Nashville.

“I want to help others who are ill and do whatever I can to help the medical community find a solution,” said Lela.

The Franklin native said she learned first-hand how critical yet varying the recovery process can be when she tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

“I am fortunate that my symptoms were relatively mild, and I felt ill for just a few days,” said Lela. “I actually ran 5.5 miles the day after my COVID test, but it was very difficult. My husband was quarantined for 14 days and was glad to be released without getting ill. Now that I am recovered, I am fortunate to be able to help my Mom and other family members.”

The Red Cross has developed a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have antibodies that may help patients seriously ill with COVID-19 in their recovery. The Red Cross is also working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and hospital partners to identify potential recovered COVID-19 patients to participate in this program.

Once Lela became aware of the convalescent plasma program, she signed up to help.

“It was very easy, and everyone was very supportive,” said Lela. “Please take the time to help. Being recovered is very empowering.”

All potential plasma donors are asked to fill out the form online. If individuals meet the donation criteria, Red Cross will follow-up about an appointment to donate at a Red Cross or non-Red Cross collection site—depending on where you live.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

