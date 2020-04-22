Recovered from COVID-19? MEDIC wants your plasma

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is taking plasma from volunteers who have had COVID-19 and recovered.

MEDIC is taking donations of convalescent plasma, "the transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from an infection to someone suffering from it, in the hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off the infection."

This type of blood donation takes 25 minutes longer than the typical donation, but uses the same method.

To donate, you must have had a positive COVID-19 result from a confirmed lab test.

