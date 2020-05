Governor Lee announced some recreational businesses will be allowed to reopen this week.

Lee said that dental operations could begin again Wednesday, May 6, and that some businesses that are recreational in nature, such as bowling alleys and putt putt, will be able to reopen on May 8, Friday.

Lee said that guidelines for those businesses would be released at a later time. Multiple businesses across the state have already reopened.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.