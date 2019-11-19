Red Cross rewards blood donors during holiday season

The American Red Cross announced it will reward eligible donors who donate blood this holiday season.

People who donate blood between Nov. 18 and Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card through email. Donors who donate from Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved t-shirt.

During the holidays many patients have their treatments delayed because of the need for blood donations. There is currently a critical need for type O blood donors.

If you are looking to donate you can find blood drives by searching for your ZIP code and making an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online.

The donation process takes up to an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. A pre-donation questionnaire that can be filled out online.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Big Sandy Senior Citizen's Center, 224 2nd Ave. Big Sandy, TN 38221

11/22/2019: 1- 6 p.m.

Cane Creek Market, 1798 Hwy 438 E. Lobelville, TN 37097

11/22/2019: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 210 South Washington St. Clinton, KY 42031

11/25/2019: noon - 6 p.m.

Hohenwald Church of Christ, 110 Park Avenue S. Hohenwald, TN 38462

11/29/2019: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Loretto Civic Center, 300 Park St. Loretto, TN 38469

11/26/2019: 2 - 6 p.m.

Nashville State Community College Waverly, 695 Holly Lane Waverly, TN 37185

11/25/2019: noon - 5 p.m.

Summertown Saddle & Bridle Club, Highway 20 Summertown, TN 38483

12/4/2019: 2- 6 p.m.

Vera Low Center for Student Enrichment, 325 Cherry St. McKenzie, TN 38201

11/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main St. Waverly, TN 37185

11/22/2019: noon - 6 p.m.

Waynesboro Church of Christ, 304 Hassell St. Waynesboro, TN 38485

11/26/2019: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.