Red Lobster debuts ugly Christmas sweater with biscuit pouch

Red Lobster announced it is dropping a limited time clothing line featuring an ugly Christmas sweater with a special pouch.

The restaurant chain made the announcement on November 25, just days before Thanksgiving.

"What do the holidays and Red Lobster® Cheddar Bay Biscuits® have in common? Well for starters, they both give off that warm, fuzzy feeling, and there’s no denying America’s love for either," the company said in a news release.

The company said it's launching its first ever "pop-up online merchandise store." The store opens on November 26 at 12 p.m. where customers can pre-order a limited-edition Cheddar Bay Biscuit "Ugly" Holiday Sweater for $39.99. The sweater has an insulated pocket to keep Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm.

Red Lobster said customers would also be able to purchase collectibles and stocking stuffers.

Go here to pre-order your sweater.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.