Red panda cubs on display at Zoo Knoxville

When Zoo Knoxville visitors stop to admire the four red panda cubs on display, they may not realize that they're also helping with global conservation efforts of an endangered species. A portion of every visitor's admission fee helps support conservation of the species.

According to experts, low estimates show only 2,500 red pandas left in the wild.

"We've seen a 40 percent decline in the wild population due to deforestation and illegal wildlife trafficking so anytime we can have people come here and fall in love with our ambassadors and learn more about them only helps the cause," said Sarah Glass, Zoo Knoxville's Red Panda Curator.

Zoo Knoxville officials said more red panda cubs have been born in Knoxville than any other zoo worldwide.

With four cubs now living at the zoo, Plexiglas provides the perfect window for visitors to peer into the daily life of the cubs. They can watch the four cubs play, eat, nap and cuddle. Some never miss the lunch time feedings.

"We have folks who come every single feeding who are pass holders, just to see the babies, so it's bit of an extended family...It's great to see the kids come up here and the pandas go nose to nose with them and people cry because it's so cute," Glass said.

If you've always dreamed of a job that gets you close to red pandas, Sarah Glass said the cubs look cute but they're very powerful, "Imagine a six pound eight-week-old kitten in your house. That's what we're dealing with. And a jaw like a horse."

In another two months, Glass said the cubs will begin to venture outside.

