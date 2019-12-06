Red Rebels going for gold again!

Throughout the playoffs, nearly 30 Maryville seniors had no idea when their last high school practice would be. That guarantee came after a statement shutout win over perennial power Oakland in the state semifinals.

Maryville head coach Derek Hunt knows how important it is for his upperclassmen to make it back to the state title game, “I think it just means a little bit more to those guys because this is not their first year starting and they want to make it count."

Quarterback Cade Chambers adds, "I thought to myself man it feels like just yesterday that I'm a freshman and I can't wait to get moved up to varsity so it definitely came fast but I enjoyed every minute of it."

Of his seniors coach Hunt says, "I call those guys Maryville guys. Those are guys that make JV as a sophomore, maybe play a little as a junior on Friday nights but when they waited their turn and the opportunity came they made the most of it."

On what it would mean to win Saturday’s Class-6A title game over Ravenwood, star running back and UT commit Tee Hodge said, “It would mean everything. We're so close and we've worked so hard to get to this moment and we all love each other and we play for each other and it would mean everything to finish the job.>

The Red Rebels for a second title in three years and state championship number 17 Saturday night at 8pm. It’s a game you’ll see on MyVLT.