Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired in sign stealing scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, in San Diego. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Updated: Tue 8:11 PM, Jan 14, 2020

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora. The move came one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal.

Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday, an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their role in the cheating scheme.

