Regal undecided about when to reopen theaters

With the phased reopening of businesses, many are wondering when they may be able to catch a movie in a theater again. Regal Cinemas announced that they don't have a plan to reopen theaters at this time.

The movie theater chain took to Facebook Tuesday.

"At this time, we have not made a decision when to reopen," Regal wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to work with authorities and studios in order to host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment."

Regal added that they will share with the public as soon as they have a set opening date.

