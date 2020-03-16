Regal closes cinemas amid coronavirus concens

Regal will close cinemas after "business (Monday) evening," according to Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger.

“Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters."

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,211 screens in 549 theatres, according to the theater chain's webiste.