In celebration of Black History month, Regal Cinemas is offering free screenings of "Harriet" in select theaters, including in Knoxville.

"Harriet" brings life to the story of Harriet Tubman, one of America's most prolific black leaders and icons. Cynthia Erivo stars as the titular character.

The film will be shown for free on Feb 4 and Feb 11.

You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.