East Tennessee's only bloodhound rescue raises money with face masks

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is one of the few rescues designed specifically for bloodhounds across the country. A few weeks ago, the Powell non-profit took in their latest rescue, Mildred.

"When someone found her -- the grass was so overgrown in her pen -- they couldn't see her. The grass just happened to move -- and there Mildred was," Taylor Matson said. She works at the rescue with her mother, Pattye Elliott.

Matson said 5-year-old Mildred is now dealing with mange, skin conditions and heartworms after being trapped in a 5-by-5 pen for most of her life in Georgia.

"I mean she is one of those -- a simple nail trim -- made her a completely different dog. She was able to walk again without being in pain," Matson said.

However, the non-profit added that medication and surgeries are expensive. It's why Elliott is sewing five hundred face masks to give out Saturday at the Powell Dollar General Market at the corner of Clinton Highway and Emory Road. They're start selling at 10 a.m. and all the money raised will help care for Mildred and the facility's eight other rescues.

"The older you get, the more expensive you get. The more issues means more expense. So it does add up quickly," Matson told WVLT

Taylor Matson says, "Not only do we try to get them out into the community if they are adoptable -- but if not, they always have a home with is. Kind of like a retirement community."

Thursday marked National Rescue Dog day. You can find more information about East Tennessee Bloodhound rescue on the organization's Facebook page.

