Registration ends Monday for Tennessee presidential primary

Voters are running out of time to register in Tennessee to cast a ballot in the March presidential primary.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the deadline is Monday to register online or submit or postmark completed voter registration applications to local county election commission offices.

The Super Tuesday presidential primary takes place on March 3.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, Feb. 25. Any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online.

Click here to register to vote and find more information about voting in Tennessee.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/3/2020 4:08:45 AM (GMT -5:00)