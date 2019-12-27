Regular physical activity tied to lower risk of cancer, study says

A new study sheds light on one important benefit of regular exercise, a lower risk of certain cancers.

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology analyzed data from more than 750,000 adults in the U.S., Europe and Austrailia, found that recommended amounts of physical activity correlated with lower risks of seven types of cancer.

The cancer types included breast, kidney, myeloma, liver, on-Hodgkin lymphoma and endometrial.

Recommended levels of physical activity showed what could be a range of potential benefits, from a 6-10% lower risk of breast cancer to an 18-27% lower risk of liver cancer.

U.S. officials recommend adults get at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, or a combination of the two per week.

