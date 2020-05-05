Remains of Kentucky woman missing since October found

Remains that were found last week in Pulaski County belong to a woman who went missing in October 2019, Kentucky investigators said.

WKYT reported that Ella Jackson was reported missing on October 22, 2019. Last week, a mushroom hunter discovered her remains in a wooded area off South 27 near the McCreary County line.

Richmond police say the KY State Medical Examiner’s Office had to use dental records to positively identify Jackson.

WKYT reported that her husband, Glenn Jackson, was charged with her murder and tampering with physical evidence. Officials said they executed a search warrant last October at a home belonging to the couple where a “significant amount of blood was found in the trunk” of Mr. Jackson’s vehicle."

Glenn Jackson is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WKYT. All rights reserved.