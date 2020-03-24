Discovery of sister's remains "one of the worst pains you can feel," man says

The remains of an Alcoa woman missing since 2018 have been found, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

Cheynne Tonisha Shropshire, 22, was reported missing by a family member on September 8, 2018.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said investigators responded to a field on Old Middlesettlements Road where human remains were found by the property's lessee. The remains were transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic center where they were later identified.

Shropshire's bother-in-law talked to WVLT shortly after she went missing. "I think she was mixed up in the wrong crowd," Austin Buhl said. "I do know that she was trying the best that she could."

After the announcement that her remains were found, Buhl said he was devastated. "This is definitely one of the worst pains you can feel," he said.

Buhl described her as gone too soon. "She was beautiful, intelligent and a life lost too soon. The world just didn't give her the chance to be the best woman and mother she can be."

The case is still under investigation.

If anyone knows anything about Cheyenne’s death, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigations during normal business hours at 865-273-5001. You may also leave an anonymous message on the 24-hour Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.bcso.com.

