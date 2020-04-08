Remember stabbing victim: Joyce Whaley

Joyce Whaley was one of three women killed in an attack at the Pilot gas station on Tuesday morning.

Kermit McPeek is the pastor at the Crossing Church in Kodak. McPeek said Joyce played a crucial role at the church. Whaley's husband is in the praise band and she worked on the finance team.

McPeek said Joyce was very caring. She liked working at the Pilot but had only worked there for about a year.

McPeek shared a story about how she helped take care of a homeless man outside of the Pilot and gave him something to eat. McPeek said she was not the type to want acknowledgment for her good deeds, her motive was to get them to the Lord.

McPeek said she had a very happy marriage to her husband Mike and has two grandchildren she adored. Whaley was a big Tennessee volunteer fan. McPeek says that Whaley's husband Mike was shocked this happened. The family is still grieving at this time.

McPeek hopes to have a celebration of life at their church as soon as it is safe to do so with the coronavirus.

