RAM delivering water filtration systems to the Bahamas

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is sending crews to the Bahamas after the area was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The organization already planned to deliver needed supplies to Haiti for an upcoming medical clinic. Now, the group will add a stop to the Bahamas to deliver several portable water filtration systems.

RAM will partner with Air Mobile Ministries to deliver much-needed supplies to the areas.

Crews loaded the plane with supplies Wednesday afternoon. They will take off early Thursday morning with 20 water filtrations on board.

