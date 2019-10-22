Remote Area Medical brings medical care to the Bahamas

Remote Area Medical will send crews to the Bahamas as a part of an international relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Between Oct. 25 and 28, RAM will provide free care for people under the age of 21, who were displaced as a result of the hurricane.

RAM will partner with the Bahamas Dental Association, National Dental Association, Bahamas Ministry of Health, International Medical Relief and Christian Dental Society and Henry Schein, Inc. to provide care to hurricane victims.

The free clinics will be held at a church in Nassau and patients will be transported by the Bahamas Social Services.

The four-day clinic will provide oral health examinations, cleanings, basic procedures, minor oral health surgeries and general medical exams.

“Remote Area Medical is answering the call to help provide dental care and services for children in need, after the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian,” said RAM COO Chris Hall. “We are always glad to fill the gaps for those who don’t have access to a dentist or medical care, and we are happy to be a part of such a collaborative and international effort to alleviate pain and suffering in response to such a decimating event.”

RAM is asking for donations to help support the upcoming free clinic. For more information or how to donate, click here.

