Removed statues of Forrest, Davis given to Confederate group

A Tennessee nonprofit group has handed over statues of Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, two years after they were torn down from public parks in Memphis.

City of Memphis legal officer Bruce McMullen said in a statement Tuesday that the statues of Forrest and Davis have been given to Forrest's descendants and the Sons of Confederate Veterans “to display them as they wish."

The location of the statues was not disclosed, but they could be re-erected later. Memphis and the Confederate veterans' group have battled in court over the removals.

12/17/2019 5:09:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

