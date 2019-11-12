Rennia Davis named SEC player of the week

Tennessee Lady Vols star, Rennia Davis, was named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week. This marks the second time Davis has received this honor.

The 6'2" junior from Jacksonville, Fla., led Tennessee to a 3-0 start in the Kellie Harper era. Davis averages 16.7 ppg, 8.3 RPG. and 1.7 APG. while shooting 44 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three-point arc for the week.

Davis had double-doubles in two of her three contests, upping her career total to 20. The junior is tied for 16th all-time at UT.

Davis tied her career-high in points with 33 on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame. The Lady Vols won in Purcell Pavilion for the first time since 2008.

In Monday nights game, Davis hit 12 of 20 shots, including 5-of-9 marksmanship from long range, to tie her career-best for three-pointers made in a game. She also added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Davis also posted a double-double in the season opener vs. ETSU, firing in 13 points and pulling down 10 caroms. She also added a pair of assists vs. the Buccaneers in the season opener.