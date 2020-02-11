Rennova misses deadline to respond to Sen. Blackburn's demand for answers

The CEO of Rennova Health did not respond to Senator Marsha Blackburn's demand for answers. The deadline was Tuesday, February 11.

Seamus Lagan is the CEO for the troubled Rennova Health. Blackburn sent a letter January 28th that questioned the company's ability to run two rural East Tennessee hospitals.

In it, she said, "I write to express my concerns about access to health care for the rural residents of the state of Tennessee...Recent media reports regarding facilities owned by your company, Rennova Health, have been concerning."

Rennova Health is the embattled Florida-based company that owns Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center.

Employees at both hospitals have repeatedly reported late pay. Big South Fork Medical recently began turning away ambulances from the emergency room. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said the diversion added up to an hour of travel time for patients who would have to travel to La Follette or Oak Ridge for care.

In a conference call with reporters, Senator Blackburn said, "our communities deserve some answers on this. Rennova needs to begin to provide answers and get their act together on working with our communities."

WVLT Reporter Robert Grant asked what the Senator plans to do next.

She said, "We're going to to continue to work on this. We're giving them the opportunity to respond before we have a next step. If they miss the deadline, you will be hearing from us at that point."

As of Tuesday night, Blackburn's office said they had not received a response from Lagan.

Rennova has also not returned WVLT's repeated requests for comment.