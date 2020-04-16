Protest to reopen Virginia draws crowds, families

A crowd gathered at the Virginia State Capitol on Thursday afternoon to protest the actions Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to WTVR, those actions included closing many non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay home.

Gov. Northam extended his Executive Order 53, which temporarily closed many businesses and banned public gathering of more than 10 people. The order has been extended until May 8.

"Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health. He is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families and their communities," a spokesperson for the governor said. "As a doctor and as a governor, his top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe."

According to the organizers, the event was described as a family-friendly picnic.

Virginia police on scene reminded attendees to maintain social distancing and warned those who ignored the reminders they could be cited for violating the governor's order.

No reports of any tickets issued.

