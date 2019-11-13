Rep. Burchett passes bill to help small businesses hire reservists

The House of Representatives passed the Patriotic Employer Act sponsored by Congressman Tim Burchett and Andy Kim Wednesday afternoon.

The bill marks the first bill introduced by Rep. Burchett to pass the House of Representatives.

Burchett said he remains focused on addressing the issues facing East Tennesseans despite the distraction by the House's impeachment inquiry. Burchett said he is willing to work with his colleagues across the aisle to achieve results.

The bipartisan legislation strengthens two Small Business Administration programs designed to financially assist small business owners when an employee takes a leave of absence for military reserve duty.

The programs are currently limited due to strict eligibility requirements and low outreach.

“Reservist military members undertake the patriotic duty of bravely serving our country,” said Rep. Burchett. “They are also members of America’s small business workforce. Small businesses shouldn’t struggle as a result of an employee answering the call of duty, nor should they be discouraged from hiring a military reservist. It takes courage to put your livelihood and career on hold to serve your country, and I am proud to work with Representative Kim on this bill that benefits both small businesses and our brave reserve service members.”

The Patriotic Employer Protection Act loosens eligibility requirements for the Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Oan and Repayment Deferrals for Active Duty Reservists. A change in the eligibility requirements will ensure that small businesses can easily access the programs that provide financial support.

