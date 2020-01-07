Rep. Burchett 'praying for brave' soldiers stationed in Iraq

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) said in a statement Tuesday night that he was praying for soldiers stationed in Iraq following more than a dozen missile attacks launched by Iran.

Rep. Burchett said, "I am monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for our brave military personnel stationed there. Now more than ever, our soldiers in the Middle East need to know America has their backs. Like many Americans and Members of Congress, I do not want another war in the Middle East, but Iran needs to know we will defend our troops, personnel and facilities at home and overseas in the face of any aggression. Iran’s decision to continue attacking Americans is the wrong one."

Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that “more than a dozen" ballistic missiles have been fired from Iran at two Iraqi military bases.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” read the statement.

Hoffman said the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments."

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Iranian state TV said Tehran launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is warning the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliation.

The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. The Guard also threatened Israel.

The White House issued a statement saying: “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile program, launched the attack.

Vice President Mike Pence has briefed top Democrats in Congress on the missile strikes.

Aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both confirmed the lawmakers spoke with the vice president by telephone Tuesday.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, said the New York Democrat is closely monitoring the situation and is praying for the safety of service members and other personnel.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker returned a call from the vice president moments after presiding over the House.

