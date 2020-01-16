Congressman Burchett to receive Tennessee Alzheimer's Leader Award

The Alzheimer’s Association will recognize Congressman Tim Burchett for his leadership in supporting Tennessee families facing Alzheimer’s disease by presenting him with the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Leader Award.

The award will be presented at Burchett's Knoxville office on January 31 at 8:30 a.m.

A release from the Alzheimer's Association says Burchett was chosen for the award after he co-sponsored the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 1873).

“Knowing that Congressman Burchett is carrying my voice to Washington DC only strengthens my belief that we will win the fight to end Alzheimer’s,” said Darron Kidwell, a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association whose father is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Whether speaking to participants at the Knoxville Walk to End Alzheimer’s or cosponsoring bills on Capitol Hill, he has rallied bipartisan support near and far from constituents who would like to see an end to this disease. He is genuinely invested in doing his part so that

families like his and mine have stories to share that don’t involve the watching a loved one slip away.”

