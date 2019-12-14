Rep. Cedric Richmond caught watching golf during impeachment hearing

Cameras caught Rep. Cedric Richmond watching the President's Cup golf tournament. / (MGN)
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -- Cameras caught Rep. Cedric Richmond watching the President's Cup golf tournament during the impeachment hearing on Dec. 12.

C-SPAN cameras captured Richmond live streaming the tournament in the middle of the 14-hour hearing, FOX 8 reported.

The Republican National Committee's rapid response director Steve Guest tweeted the video Thursday showing Richmond's computer.

Guest then tweeted a zoomed-in version of Richmond's screen that showed the tournament and said, "Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf."

