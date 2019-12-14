Rep. Cedric Richmond caught watching golf during impeachment hearing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -- Cameras caught Rep. Cedric Richmond watching the President's Cup golf tournament during the impeachment hearing on Dec. 12.
C-SPAN cameras captured Richmond live streaming the tournament in the middle of the 14-hour hearing, FOX 8 reported.
The Republican National Committee's rapid response director Steve Guest tweeted the video Thursday showing Richmond's computer.
Guest then tweeted a zoomed-in version of Richmond's screen that showed the tournament and said, "Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf."
Zoomed in.
Yep.
Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf.
