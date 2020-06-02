Rep. Chuck Fleischmann hopes for unity at racial justice protests continue

Protests across the country continue following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN at the hands of a police officer. The nation’s leaders are scrambling for solutions to racial injustices. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) would like to see calm as the search for equality continues.

Protests are taking place across the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Source: CNN)

“I’m looking forward to a healing process,” said Fleischmann.

Mostly peaceful protests are taking place across the country, including in D.C. and Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District. But some protests are turning violent. Fleischmann says a Chattanooga courthouse was damaged. Law enforcement cleared out protestors with gas to allow the president to walk safely across the street to a historic church and take a picture with a bible.

“I wasn’t (at the church). I will say this: tensions have flared. We want people to be able to peacefully protest. The president going across there, holding up the bible, I think sends a message and a positive message,” said Fleischmann.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) blasted the move on Twitter, saying the president desecrated the church.

Fleischmann says he’s hoping to see even better relationships formed in his district following this movement.

“Talk about unity. Talk about civility. Make sure that we work together,” said Fleischmann.

Another evening of protest is expected across Tennessee and in the nation’s capital Tuesday. Another curfew is in place in Washington where folks are supposed to be indoors by 7pm.

