Rep. Tim Burchett offers conversation to those feeling "overwhelmed"

Earlier this week Congressman Tim Burchett offered up his cell phone number to people who might be feeling overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed or scared and just want to talk to somebody give me a call," Burchett tweeted.

In a video posted with the tweet he mentioned that nine people in East Tennessee had taken their own lives since the start of the outbreak.

"If I can't help you I'll get you to somebody that can," Burchett said.

Since Monday Burchett said he's received thousands of phone calls and text messages from all over the country.

"People are just scared and I think they just want to hear a comforting voice on the other end of the line," Burchett said on Friday. "Granted the vast majority of them are from our district the seven counties that I represent in East Tennessee and they are just wonderful people a lot of them are just checking in on me. They want me to check on a friend for them or if they are feeling down and they don't know what to do they have a situation in their own home and people are worried about their kids."

Burchett said that he tries to be positive on the phone since he knows some people are suicidal and he refers them to people who can help.

"If they have a friend who is suicidal and they can't reach them all over the country, I'll figure out through the computer here and we find where they are," Burchett said. "My staff does a great job they care for these people, they hurt for these people and they know that I hurt for them so that makes them work that much harder. We're just trying to get to everybody."

If you feeling overwhelmed or scared and just want to talk to somebody give me a call. This is my cell # 865-978-1822 . We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/YbIlBoj2fn — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.