New reports say the Vols are switching up their game plan for the match against Georgia.

According to WVLT's Chris Low, of ESPN, Brian Maurer will be starting the Georgia game as a quarterback. Maurer is a freshman.

The two teams will go at it inside Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5.

