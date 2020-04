A good portion of Tennesseans have shifted to working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While they've had to make the change, their at-home work habits have changed, too.

According to Alcohol.org, 33 percent of Tennesseans have drank while working from home.

The data said that Americans were more likely to drink beer over other alcoholic drinks while working from home.

