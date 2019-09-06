Report: 6 vaping-related illnesses reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported six vaping-related illnesses in Tennessee as of August 30.

According to the department, six cases of respiratory illness "with no other cause identified" have been reported.

The TDH asks health care providers to report cases of suspected serious respiratory illness among patients who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.

The department says some symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms worsening over days or weeks before hospital admission.

Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Most cases are among adolescents and young adults.

State Epidemiologist Tim Jones says officials will look for common factors on specific vaping components or brands that may be the source of the illness.

Some experts have expressed concern about teen vaping as evidence of links between lung disease and vaping increases.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.