Report: 70 percent of world's population needs to be immune to stop COVID-19 pandemic

A new report says the pandemic might drag on for two more years, CBS News reports.

The new study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota also says that about 70% of people need to be immune in order to bring the virus to a halt.

CBS reported that researchers looked at eight major influenza pandemics dating back to the 1700s as well as data about the new pandemic to forecast the trajectory for COVID-19. Out of those eight pandemics, the study said seven had a second substainsial peak about six months after the first one, and some had "smaller waves of cases over the course of 2 years" after the initial outbreak.

A major factor in their forecast "revolves around herd immunity, which refers to the community-wide resistance to the spread of a contagious disease that results when a high percentage of people are immune to it, either through vaccination or prior exposure," CBS reported.

According to the report, "the length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population." It added that "Given the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2" — the virus that causes COVID-19 — "60% to 70% of the population may need to be immune to reach a critical threshold of herd immunity to halt the pandemic."

It could take some time to reach that point, as data so far shows that only a small portion of the overall population has been infected, and a possible vaccine is months, if not a year or more, away. U.S. regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

Right now, it's unclear whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 will be immune or how long such protection would last.

The report offers several possible futures, one being that a larger wave hits in the fall or winter with smaller waves in 2021. That model, the report said, would "require the reinstitution of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to drive down the spread of infection and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed."

Two other scenarios in the report involve either recurring peaks and valleys of outbreaks or smaller waves of illness over the next two years.

The report said, in any case, people need to be prepared for "at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots popping up periodically" in different geographic areas.

CBS reported that as the virus continues to circulate, according to the researchers, it will likely "synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time."

