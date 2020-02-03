Report: Do Tennesseans speed up or slow down at yellow lights?

If you're a Tennessean, do you speed up when you see a yellow light?

According to Yonkers Honda, if the answer is yes, you're one of the 63.79 percent of people in the state who do.

Honda recently released a report titled "How Drivers React to Yellow Lights," which looked at what people were more likely to speed up or slow down at yellow lights.

According to the report, slightly more people (50.96 percent) slow down when confronted with a yellow light. However, there are some states where people are more likely to speed up; Tennessee is third on that list.

Overall, women are more likely to slow down at a yellow light at 56 percent, whereas men are more likely to speed up at 51.50 percent.

Based on age, the report said people ages 20 to 30 are more likely to speed up, while people 51 and over said they were more likely to slow down.

The report said the top five states with people most likely to speed up are:

Maryland (71.19 percent)

North Carolina (66.67 percent)

Tennessee (63.79 percent)

New Jersey (58.82 percent)

Kentucky (57.98 percent)

Here are the top five states where people said they were most likely to slow down:

Kansas (75 percent)

Washington (65 percent)

Oklahoma (63.77 percent)

New Hampshire (61.90 percent)

Rhode Island (60.44 percent)

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.