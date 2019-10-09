Report: East Tenn. city among worst cities for officer wages

A new report details the best and worst cities for police officers in the U.S.

Security.org released a report with data from Gallup, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the report, "More than 800,000 people are employed as police officers in the U.S., and the average police officer makes more money than the average worker among all occupations."

The report has categories based on income, safety, employment and cost of living.

One East Tennessee city tops the list of lowest median income for officers: Morristown. According to the report, Morristown, Tennessee's median average income for officers is $35,250.

The report also said Tennessee is among states with the highest police deaths from 2014 to 2018.

Overall, the report said the best city for officers is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while the worst is Lewiston, Maine.

