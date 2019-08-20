Report: Former UT professor created "atrocious experience" for students

Details of allegations against a disgraced former University of Tennessee professor have been revealed in a report from the Office of Equity and Diversity.

Previous story: UT Professor resigns after accusations of sexual misconduct

University of Tennessee investigators said they learned that Henri Grissino-Mayer, a former professor in the geography department created a "toxic" culture in his lab according to students and witnesses.

Students testified that there was "sexual tension" in his classroom as he chose favorites to single out. Others said their work often suffered due to precedent being given to Grissino-Mayer's favorite student. At the time, some students said they resented the favorites, but later realized they were also victims of sexual harassment.

The report identifies several incidents in which the professor allegedly behaved inappropriately including one in which he "licked a female student's face from chin to forehead," engaged in wrestling with a female student while wearing underwear, and dozens of others.

Students reported that Grissino-Mayer's position of power made them feel afraid to speak up against him due to his influence in the field.

Male students reported that they were treated differently and expected to "cover" for Grissino-Mayer's treatment of their female classmates.

In light of the report, University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said they plan to take measures to prevent this from happening on campus.

A letter from the Chancellor's Office said there will be an internal review of the investigative process, they will work to expand the culture of Vols help Vols, and provide resources to address issues that put graduate students at risk of sexual harassment.