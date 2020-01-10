Report: Increasing minimum wage could reduce U.S. suicide rates

A new report suggests raising the minimum wage could reduce suicide rates in the United States.

The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health published a 25-year observational study this week. According to the data, a $1 increase in the minimum wage resulted in an estimated 3.4 percent to 5.9 percent degree in suicide rates among adults aged 18 to 64,

The report said that a $2 dollar increase could have prevented an estimated 40,000 between 2009 and 2015.

According to WREG, researchers on the project looked at the difference between state and federal hourly minimum wages in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared those numbers with the unemployment and suicide rates every month between 1990 and 2015.

The report said that between 1990 and 2015, 399,206 people with a high school education or less took their own lives compared with 140,176 people with a college degree or higher education.

During that period, the research estimated that a $1 increase in state minimum wage could have prevented 27,550 suicides among ages 18 to 64 in people with a high school education or less. A $2 period increase could have prevented 57,350 suicides in the same group.

“Our findings are consistent with the notion that policies designed to improve the livelihoods of individuals with less education, who are more likely to work at lower wages and at higher risk for adverse mental health outcomes, can reduce the suicide risk in this group,” the study authors said in a statement. “Our findings also suggest that the potential protective effects of a higher minimum wage are more important during times of high unemployment.”

Read the full report here.

