Report: Knox County drug related deaths increasing

According to a new report released by the Office of Mayor Glenn Jacobs, drug-related deaths in Knox County increased by 3.2% between 2017 and 2018.

“Unfortunately, the drug misuse epidemic continues to be one of our community’s biggest challenges,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We’ve taken strides in the last year to engage the community in a tremendous effort of putting a stop to this disturbing trend. The info presented in this report will be a tool in the larger community action plan to stop the growing drug misuse problem.”

Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, known as synthetic opioids, were the most frequently identified drugs in drug-related deaths in 2018.

The most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths included synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

In 2018, the 45-54 year age group had the most drug deaths in Knox County.

The sharpest decrease in deaths was in the 15-24 year age group and the sharpest increase was for individuals between the ages of 25-34 in 2018.

“The 2018 data shows a continuing, but slowing, upward trend in drug deaths in Knox and Anderson Counties,” said Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, Chief Medical Examiner of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. “Concurrently, some demographic shifts reported last year and the introduction of more illicit drugs such as Fentanyl and its analogues continue to trend upward.”

The full report is available here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

